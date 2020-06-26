Roth Capital Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $12.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $7,015,730.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock worth $16,652,960. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $10,773,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

