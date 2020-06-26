B. Riley Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 169,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $7,015,730.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,960. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 142,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 262,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.