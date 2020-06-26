Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALYA. Cormark downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Alithya Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alithya Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered shares of Alithya Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.