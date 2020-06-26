Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Schindler Holding AG Participation alerts:

Shares of SHLAF opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.81. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $260.55.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Holding AG Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler Holding AG Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.