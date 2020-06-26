United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Several other analysts have also commented on UCBI. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 220,362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

