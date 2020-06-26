B. Riley Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 169,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock worth $16,652,960. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plug Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.