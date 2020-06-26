Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSGOF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

