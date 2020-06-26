Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSGOF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

