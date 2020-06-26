Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

