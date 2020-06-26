STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

