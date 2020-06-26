Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Sell

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

