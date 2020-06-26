Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to “Hold”

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group raised SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

About SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

