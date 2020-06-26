Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $12.00 at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

PLUG stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $52,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,960. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

