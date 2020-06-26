Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) to Hold

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Serica Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.
Serica Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.