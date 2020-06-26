Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) to Hold

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Serica Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

