Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.40. Abacus Property Group shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1,453,691 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Abacus Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

