Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.09

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.09 and traded as low as $57.70. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 14,343,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.