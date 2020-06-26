Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.77

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $17.46. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 593,220 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$18.01 and its 200-day moving average is A$19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Robert Millner purchased 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.50 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$787,410.00 ($558,446.81). Insiders purchased 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,361,245 in the last 90 days.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

