Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd (OTCMKTS:GCFB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

