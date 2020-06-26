Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.92

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.60. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 4,075 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

