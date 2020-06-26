SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.82.

SDC stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.64 million. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

