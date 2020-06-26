SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.