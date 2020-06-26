Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/23/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/22/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 300 ($3.82). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/1/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/29/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 347 ($4.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 341 ($4.34).

5/22/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/18/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 330 ($4.20).

5/12/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 342 ($4.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 293 ($3.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 355 ($4.52) to GBX 350 ($4.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.48) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

