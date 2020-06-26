resTORbio (TORC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC):

6/18/2020 – resTORbio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

6/17/2020 – resTORbio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

6/12/2020 – resTORbio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

6/10/2020 – resTORbio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

5/28/2020 – resTORbio had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FIG Partners.

5/21/2020 – resTORbio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

5/9/2020 – resTORbio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

5/2/2020 – resTORbio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

4/29/2020 – resTORbio was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

NASDAQ TORC opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. resTORbio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Get resTORbio Inc alerts:

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TORC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in resTORbio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in resTORbio in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in resTORbio by 8,107.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 608,462 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in resTORbio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.