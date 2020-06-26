Okta (OKTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

6/24/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $173.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/12/2020 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $190.00.

5/26/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

5/4/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Okta stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

