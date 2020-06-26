Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KWS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,793 ($22.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,210 ($15.40) to GBX 1,523 ($19.38) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,691.83 ($21.53).

Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,920 ($24.44). The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,716.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,528.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Andrew John Day sold 150,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.53), for a total value of £2,656,681.50 ($3,381,292.48).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

