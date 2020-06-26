Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TED has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.87) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.67).

LON:TED opened at GBX 81.45 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.26. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 90.05 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,118 ($14.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Rachel Osborne acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($31,818.44).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

