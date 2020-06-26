Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.43 ($5.25).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.03) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group
resTORbio – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
resTORbio – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Okta – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Okta – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Keywords Studios Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Keywords Studios Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ted Baker
Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ted Baker
Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for B&M European Value Retail
Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for B&M European Value Retail


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report