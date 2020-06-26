Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.43 ($5.25).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.03) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

