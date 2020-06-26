Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEIR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.30) to GBX 985 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,218.20 ($15.50).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,069.50 ($13.61) on Friday. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 998.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

In other Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

