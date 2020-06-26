Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, June 12th.

TEG stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.30) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 339 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.94.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.05), for a total value of £36,118.74 ($45,970.14).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

