Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.40 ($3.62).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.23).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

