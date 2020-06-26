Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 850 ($10.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,218.20 ($15.50).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,069.50 ($13.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 998.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.55.

In other Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.