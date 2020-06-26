Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 28.75 ($0.37).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 1.47 ($0.02) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.94 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.83.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

