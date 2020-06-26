Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 415 ($5.28) to GBX 480 ($6.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.05) price target (up from GBX 425 ($5.41)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.79 ($5.11).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 411.70 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.68.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

