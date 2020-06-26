Card Factory (LON:CARD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARD. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.13).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.60. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.31.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

