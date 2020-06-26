Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 57 ($0.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marston’s to GBX 50 ($0.64) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Marston’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $418.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

