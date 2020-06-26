Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $393.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $410.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

