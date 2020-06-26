AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.58.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.