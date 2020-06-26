Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRTK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.86 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
