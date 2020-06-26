Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.86 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

