Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.59.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 108.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.2% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $175.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

