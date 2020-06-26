RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE RNG opened at $279.48 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.60 and a 52-week high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.93 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,052,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.1% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in RingCentral by 26.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 352.4% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

