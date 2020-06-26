PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

