Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $4,337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

