Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

