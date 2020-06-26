Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

