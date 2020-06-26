Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,232,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.