Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

