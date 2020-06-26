Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

LECO stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,338,000 after acquiring an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,340,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 147.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

