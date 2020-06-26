Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NBR stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.03) by ($4.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $715.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -91.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

