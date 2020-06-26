Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.