Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.17 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.