Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.67 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.